ThaiBev announces new management line up to realise growth objectives

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 9:11 AM
THE executive committee of Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) has approved the appointment of five senior management staff and two senior vice-presidents to help the company realise its growth objectives, the mainboard-listed beer and liquor maker said in a bourse filing late on Monday.

ThaiBev said the appointments, which will take effect on Oct 1, will "strengthen our strategic focus in growth, diversity, brands, reach and professionalism".

To level up its commitment to opportunities in the beer business, ThaiBev will appoint Michael Chye Hin Fah as chief of its beer product group.

The company said in a separate filing that Mr Chye, 61, will relinquish his position as executive vice-president to dedicate his time to being chief executive of BeerCo. His responsibilities as executive vice-president include overseeing the finance and accounting group, and acting as deputy group chief financial officer (CFO) and CFO of international business.

Executive vice-president and chief of ThaiBev's spirit product group, Prapakon Thongtheppairot, will take on Mr Chye's two CFO roles, in addition to his current roles.

Executive vice-president and chief of supply chain management, Kosit Suksingha, will assume additional roles as chief of the company's non-alcohol beverage business in Thailand, and chief of route-to-market. These new appointments will strengthen the group's distribution network and customer reach, ThaiBev said.

Senior vice-president Lester Tan Teck Chuan will be chief of ThaiBev's beer business in Thailand, to further drive the advancement of the company's beer business.

Senior vice-president Jean Lebreton will be appointed to strengthen the company's centre of excellence division.

ThaiBev's two new senior vice-presidents are Pravit Sukhum, 57, and Tongjai Thanachanan, 52.

Mr Sukhum, who is currently vice-president of ThaiBev's office of corporate communications, will be promoted to senior vice-president and chief of corporate affairs.

Mrs Thanachanan, a former partner and managing director at the Boston Consulting Group, will be appointed senior vice-president and chief of sustainable business development.

Separately, ThaiBev on Monday said Kamolnai Chaixanien, 62, will cease to be senior vice-president from Sept 30. He has retired and is pursuing other opportunities in retail conglomerate TCC Group, of which ThaiBev is a part.

Mr Chaixanien is responsible for overseeing the work of the office of corporate communications, the office of external affairs, and the office of asset management and services, ThaiBev said.

The counter ended Monday at 59.5 Singapore cents before the announcement, up one cent or 1.7 per cent.

