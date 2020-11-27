ThaiBev cautious about recovery, stays competitive with wider offerings

Get our introductory offer at only
THAI Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) said in a post-earnings conference call on Thursday evening that it does not expect a huge jump in sales in the months ahead as the pandemic's impact lingers.
Even as its spirits business remains resilient through its off-trade channels, sales revenue...
