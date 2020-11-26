ThaiBev full-year profit dips 2% to 22.75b baht

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THAI Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) reported a 2 per cent dip in net profit to 22.75 billion baht (S$1 billion) from 23.27 billion baht for the full year ended Sept 30, 2020, dragged by the overall contraction in the beverage industry due to Covid-19 prevention measures.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes