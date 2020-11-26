You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ThaiBev full-year profit dips 2% to 22.75b baht

Pandemic weighing on Thailand's alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage industry in 2020; full-year revenue falls 5.2% to 253.48b baht
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20201126_CHANG_4342784.jpg
Sales in the spirits business rose 2.2%, the beer segment fell 11.3% while the NAB and food segments dropped 3.1% and 15.4% respectively.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THAI Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) reported a 2 per cent dip in net profit to 22.75 billion baht (S$1 billion) from 23.27 billion baht for the full year ended Sept 30, 2020, dragged by the overall contraction in the beverage industry due to Covid-19 prevention measures.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Despite pandemic, Thailand is set to lead the region with 30 IPOs

Sunright's test of new ID rule vexes minorities

Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on news of phased closure of its factories over Covid-19 spread

SPH Reit to maintain its acquisition approach

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for