You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ThaiBev Q1 net profit more than doubles to 7.4b baht

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 9:54 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THAI Beverage (ThaiBev)'s net profit for the first quarter ended Dec 31 more than doubled to 7.42 billion baht (S$0.32 billion) on higher revenue and the absence of non-recurring expenses.

Revenue rose 60 per cent to 72.6 billion baht mainly due to an increase in sales in the spirits business of 29 per cent and beer business of 129 per cent.

Bottom line was also lifted by the absence of costs relating to business acquisition. In Q1 of the previous financial year, the group completed acquisitions of 252 existing KFC stores in Thailand and a 53.59 per cent shareholding interest in Sabeco, a company incorporated in Vietnam that operates mainly in the beer business. This resulted in non-recurring expenses totalling 2.46 billion baht.

Share of profit of investment in associates and joint ventures, net of income tax, soared to 1.72 billion baht from 828.1 million baht. But finance costs jumped to 1.77 billion baht from 317.5 million baht due mainly to finance costs incurred by the beer business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share was 0.30 baht, up from 0.12 baht a year ago.

The counter closed at S$0.72, down S$0.005 before results were released.

Companies & Markets

StarHub cuts dividends for FY2019 after Q4 earnings miss

SIA Q3 net profit dips 27%

Creative Technology posts Q2 net loss of US$4.9m on lower revenue

Brokers' take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SATS to "add", Citi, DBS maintain "buy"

OCBC's Bank of Singapore ties-up with India's Edelweiss to tap wealth market

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
5 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening