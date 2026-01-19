The Business Times

Thailand approves US$2 billion PCB manufacturing investment by joint venture

The project is expected to generate 5,600 local jobs

    Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 04:35 PM — Updated Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 04:36 PM

    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s investment board said on Monday (Jan 19) it had approved an investment worth US$2.08 billion by a joint venture led by Taiwan’s Zhen Ding Technology, the world’s largest printed circuit board (PCB) maker, and Thailand’s Saha Pattana Interholding.

    South-east Asia’s second-largest economy is in need of foreign direct investment as it tries to jump start a sluggish economy. This month the Bank of Thailand told Reuters that it expected to meet its growth forecast of 2.2 per cent for 2025.

    ZDT, which has production bases in Taiwan and mainland China, had its first project in Thailand approved three years ago and began production in September last year, the board said, adding the project is expected to generate 5,600 local jobs.

    PCBs are used in almost all electronic devices, including consumer electronics, medical devices, telecommunications and energy infrastructure.

    The investment will further enhance Thailand’s advanced electronics supply chain, board investment chief Narit Therdsteerasukdi said. REUTERS

