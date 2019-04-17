You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thakral family unit gets enough acceptances for partial offer, but lacks sufficient shareholder approval

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 11:57 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THAKRAL Corp's controlling family has received enough acceptances to fulfil a key condition for its partial offer for the company's shares, but still lacks sufficient shareholders' approval to complete its bid, according to filings released late on Tuesday.

The deal saw offeror Prime Trade Enterprises (PTE) making a bid for 26.5 million shares at S$0.50 apiece in Thakral Corporation, a lifestyle cum investment holding firm. This would bring PTE’s stake in Thakral to about 50.2 per cent

As at 5pm on April 16, PTE has received valid acceptances of 38.0 million shares, even though it is only allowed to acquire 26.5 million shares.

However, it obtained approval representing 35.7 per cent of the relevant shares, below the 50 per cent needed for the partial offer to be approved. Offeror PTE, parties acting in concert with it and respective associates were required to abstain from voting, Thakral said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the deal garners enough shareholders' approval to turn unconditional, PTE will acquire the tendered shares on a pro-rata basis, but in a way that minimises the number of new odd-lot shareholdings.

The offer’s closing date is on April 22 at 5.30pm.

In a previous announcement, PTE said it has no intention to fully acquire Thakral or delist it, or to introduce any major changes to the business. It added that it plans to carry on and expand the company's existing business.

W Capital Markets was the financial adviser for the offeror.

Thakral shares last traded at S$0.475 as at 11.41am on Wednesday, up 1.5 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

First Sponsor almost fully redeems convertible perps ahead of proposed rights issue

Ascendas India Trust increases debt programme limit by S$1b

Keppel O&M gets final nod to proceed with Gimi FLNG project worth US$947m

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

CWT parent defaults on loan

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016 on sharp electronics slump

BP_Pudong_170419_45.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

China Q1 GDP growth steady at 6.4% year on year, beats expectations for slowdown

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening