You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

The big 2020 yield-curve steepening bet likely to fall flat

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

IT'S been a rough start to the year for the bearish bond trader, as an abrupt escalation in US-Iran tensions has sent investors retreating to the safety of Treasuries.

Benchmark yields tumbled on Friday, driving the curve flatter, as the market digested the potential ramifications of a US airstrike that killed one of Iran's top generals. Iran's vow of retaliation, coming on top of North Korea's Jan 1 threat of "shocking" action to avenge American sanctions, puts geopolitical angst front and centre even before many investors have returned from the New Year holidays. And those anticipating cheerier news on the economic front faced disappointment from the worst US factories data since 2009.

The defensive turn is a blow to one of the past year's most tantalising trades - the curve steepener. Over the past month the move towards a wider curve looked in full swing as the US 10-year yield rose to its highest point above the two-year in more than a year. Fans of the steepener have seized on improved global manufacturing data, headway on a US-China trade deal and fledgling inflation pressures as the makings of a sustainable trend. That yield gap traded on Friday at around 26 basis points, a far cry from its inversion back in August, when recession fears gripped the market, but about 10 basis points flatter than its peak at year-end.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Friday's manufacturing figure "was just flat out not a good number", said Jim Bianco, president and founder of Bianco Research LLC. The curve can get "close to being inverted, and that's predicated on two things: One is that I don't think the data's going to come through; and two, the trend in interest rates is lower."

SEE ALSO

US Treasuries have a hard act to follow in 2020

His call is for the curve to flatten back towards zero in the first half of this year, with the 10-year approaching its 2019 low around 1.43 per cent, compared with about 1.8 per cent now. That may well beckon a Federal Reserve rate cut in the first half of the year, in his view. Options positions betting on that sort of scenario have been popping up last week.

Developments related to Iran will probably keep markets on edge this week. The US is sending more troops to the region in the wake of the airstrike. But investors may also be distracted by what central bankers say over the weekend at an American Economic Association conference in San Diego, which will include panels featuring former Fed chair Janet Yellen and current New York Fed president John Williams, among a host of global financial officials. They may add a geopolitical angle to the risks noted in the Fed's minutes from its December meeting - released on Friday - which focused on uncertainty over international trade and weakness in economic growth abroad. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Rex seeks oil in Oman to steady topline growth

Ex-Motley Fool's David Kuo, team launch new site

Range-bound scenario likely for STI as it begins new decade

US-Iran tensions to drive market sentiment

US airstrikes lift safe-haven yen

Opening the door to unicorns invites risk for average investors

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 05:47 AM
Government & Economy

Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should...

Jan 5, 2020 05:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Natural Cool executive, who wears three hats, steps down

CATALIST-LISTED air-conditioning company Natural Cool Holdings' chief operating officer stepped down on Saturday,...

Jan 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Banking & Finance

3 UOB-owned fund managers pledge to invest responsibly

THREE United Overseas Bank (UOB) fund management subsidiaries have signed on to United Nations-backed guidelines for...

Jan 5, 2020 05:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit sets up S$2b debt programme

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has set up a S$2 billion multi-currency debt...

Jan 5, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion to 'vigorously defend' against US$100m claim

MAINBOARD-LISTED offshore and marine service provider Ezion Holdings plans to fight a multimillion-dollar claim...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly