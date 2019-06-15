You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

The hottest crypto is up more than 330% this year and its name isn't bitcoin

Litecoin's rally can partly be attributed to its upcoming "halving", or cut in supply by 50%
Sat, Jun 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190615_JHLITE15HUM7_3809841.jpg
Litecoin (third token from left) is outpacing all its crypto peers, including Ether and the best-known and largest token bitcoin.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

THIS year's top-performing crypto-currency is up more than three times and you've probably never heard of it.

Litecoin, which has gained more than 330 per cent since the beginning of the year, is outpacing all its crypto peers, including Ether and XRP, as well as the best-known and largest token bitcoin. It has a market cap of about US$8.4 billion, making it the seventh-largest digital asset, according to data compiled by Mosaic Research Ltd.

The rally can partly be attri-buted to Litecoin's upcoming halving (also known as halvening), whereby the number of coins awarded to so-called miners is slashed by 50 per cent. The idea is that a cut in supply will not only drive up its price but will also prevent an erosion of value. Miners currently receive 25 new Litecoins per block, but following the halving - which is expected to fall on Aug 6 - they will receive 12.5.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Halving typically happens roughly every four years and the run-up to it has, in the past, coincided with a rally in the underlying tokens. Four years ago, when the last Litecoin halving occurred, the coin gained about 60 per cent in the three months beforehand, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. And the phenomenon isn't isolated to Litecoin, either - bitcoin is set to undergo its next halving in May 2020 and its biggest proponents are already seizing on the drop in supply as a catalyst for further gains.

"Every time we've seen a halving event in bitcoin or Litecoin, the price has risen astronomically," said Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at trading platform eToro. "So if that pattern continues, what we've seen so far is small potatoes in comparison," he said. "This is quite normal for the crypto market."

Cryptocurrencies are undergoing a renaissance this year on the back of wider acceptance from mainstream institutions and increased attention from Wall Street. E*Trade Financial Corp is said to be readying cryptocurrency trades on its platform, as is Fidelity Investments.

AT&T now lets customers pay their bills using digital tokens, the first US carrier to do so. And among the most anticipated developments is an upcoming announcement from Facebook, which is reportedly set to release more details on the basics of its own digital token.

These developments, among others, have pushed up the price of bitcoin by 120 per cent since the beginning of the year. Ether, too, has gained close to 100 per cent. Litecoin, which was trading below US$30 at the end of last year, is now worth US$130.

The elements behind the rally "are justifiable and real and factual", said David Tawil, president of crypto hedge fund ProChain Capital. "Is it reasonable to think that this halving, this catalyst, should allow the Litecoin to reach its previous highs? I think so. I think it could."

But the recent resurgence in digital assets is masking an unwelcome reality: relatively few are using bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, for anything other than speculation. Merchant transactions account for only about 1.3 per cent of economic activity, according to data from Chainalysis Inc, a number that has stayed little changed even over the boom and bust cycles of the prior two years. Huge upswings or downswings in prices from day to day - which isn't uncommon in the crypto world - make it difficult to utilise for things like bill paying or even to purchase a cup of coffee.

That begs the question: if hardly anyone is using the world's largest cryptocurrency, then who's using Litecoin?

After peaking in January 2018, Litecoin transactions are down dramatically, falling about 84 per cent since the peak. They are up since the beginning of this year, however. And transaction fees in Litecoin have been unpredictable, jumping 10-fold in late May before dropping again, according to BitInfoCharts.com. Such volatility can make developers hesitate to create apps for this blockchain, as a jump in fees can impact usage.

Litecoin "only thrives if bitcoin is valuable", said Aaron Brown, an investor who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. "It's an established, convenient transaction currency well suited to a world in which bitcoin is the store of value. I don't think it has much value in a world in which bitcoin prices are low."

Litecoin's founder, Charlie Lee, cashed out of all of his holdings at the height of the digital asset bubble in 2017 when the token was trading for about US$375. It was a prescient decision - Litecoin lost almost 90 per cent of its value the following year.

Mr Lee, who founded the coin in 2011, said at the time that he sold or donated all of his holdings and that the liquidation was aimed at preventing a "conflict of interest". Critics accused Mr Lee of recognising the frenzy around digital assets and cashing out ahead of a severe decline. Mr Lee said at the time that he was turning his focus to increasing use by merchants. Representatives for Litecoin didn't comment.

But now, with 53 days to go, Litecoin fans will continue to count down until the halving. "It's a good potential trading opportunity," said Mr Tawil. "I don't think it's important in the broader fundamental development of crypto. To us, that's much more important." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Jun 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Commodities' sizzling summer may be fizzling

BT_20190615_KRROB15JLUG_3809823.jpg
Jun 15, 2019
Real Estate

71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market

Jun 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Indomie maker's revised offer for Indofood Agri 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

Most Read

1 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
2 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
3 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
4 China buyer signs S$31.5m deal for 3 Orchard By-The-Park penthouse
5 Germany raises 6.5b euros from sale of 5G frequencies

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening