The Hour Glass Q1 profit more than doubles

Singapore
LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass saw net profit more than double to S$14.3 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, up from S$7 million in the year-ago period.
Revenue for the first quarter of FY 2019 was up 10 per cent to S$180.7 million from S$164.4
