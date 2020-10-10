You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
LISTINGS

The Philippines' biggest IPO since 2016 raises 25.3b pesos

Converge ICT Solutions has priced 1.51 billion shares at 16.8 pesos apiece
Sat, Oct 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Manila

CONVERGE Information and Communications Technology Solutions and its shareholders have raised 25.3 billion pesos (S$709 million) in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in the Philippines in four years.

That is even as the Warburg Pincus-backed broadband operator priced 1.51 billion shares at 16.8 pesos apiece, an exchange filing on Friday showed, which was near the low end of its marketed range of 16.5 pesos to 19 pesos.

About 68 per cent of the offering was made up of existing shares from Converge ICT founders and Warburg Pincus.

The low-end pricing was a "surprise", considering word on the street was that the IPO was doing well, said Gerard Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment.

SEE ALSO

China Inc set for biggest US IPO year since 2014 amid spat

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Maybe demand is just right and they couldn't pass up the opportunity to price (the IPO at 16.8 peso each) with a lucky number," he added.

Eight is considered a lucky number in China, and Converge - the largest and fastest growing high-speed fixed broadband operator in the Philippines - was founded by Filipino Chinese spouses Dennis Anthony Uy and Maria Grace Uy.

Following the sale, the Uy family's Comclark Network and Technology will have 63.8 per cent of the company, while Warburg Pincus will have 16.2 per cent if the over-allotment option is not exercised.

The stock is slated to start trading on Oct 26 in Manila.

At US$523 million, Converge's IPO is the biggest in the Philippines since Cemex Holdings Philippines' US$539 million share sale in 2016.

A third of the proceeds will go to Converge, which will use it to fund capital expenditure and help accelerate its fibre network rollout across the nation, its prospectus filed with the Philippine Stock Exchange showed.

Pricing near the low end also helped the deal attract more interest, said analysts.

This pricing "makes the stock less expensive", said Japhet Tantiangco, analyst at PhilStocks Financial.

At 16.80 pesos, the stock is valued at 54.7 times estimated 2020 earnings compared with 61.8 times at the top end, he said.

The Philippine Stock Exchange trades at 20.85 this year's earnings.

Converge has benefited from increasing use of the Internet during the Covid-19 pandemic, as most of the country worked or studied from home.

The company's first-half 2020 profit rose 53 per cent to 1.26 billion pesos from a year ago, as revenue jumped 65 per cent to 6.49 billion pesos.

Its residential subscribers reached 750,000 in June, its prospectus showed.

The offering attracted eight cornerstone investors including Genesis Investment and Ghisallo Master Fund.

Morgan Stanley, UBS Group, BDO Capital & Investment and BPI Capital are the international and local arrangers of the sale. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Economies will recover more swiftly after lockdown: IMF

ERP charges to go up by S$1 at six CTE gantries from Oct 12

Suntec Reit makes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova devt

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter will raise demand for fuel: Maybank KE

Malaysian firms turn to private placements to raise funds

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

[BENGALURU] Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported Covid-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries...

Oct 9, 2020 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' Duterte calls special Parliament sitting to seal 2021 budget

[MANILA] Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called a special session of Parliament for Oct 13-16 to...

Oct 9, 2020 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

OECD's corporate tax reform proposal gaining broad support: German minister

[BERLIN] More than 130 countries have agreed on a blueprint to introduce global rules on corporate taxation to be...

Oct 9, 2020 10:26 PM
Life & Culture

International football transfer spending drops over 30%: FIFA

[BERN] The amount of money spent on international transfers in the window which closed on Monday dropped by more...

Oct 9, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy gets 3-month extension to submit delisting proposal

MIRACH Energy has been granted three months more to submit an exit-offer proposal to the Singapore Exchange (SGX...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

US: Wall Street rises at open on stimulus optimism

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Singapore farm industry gets new guide on regulatory landscape

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for