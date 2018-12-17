You are here

The Place Holdings appoints chairman's brother-in-law as chief operating officer

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 7:59 AM
THE Place Holdings, a Chinese exhibitions and events company, has appointed Meng Kuang-Yi, the brother-in-law of executive chairman Ji Zenghe, as chief operating officer, it said on Sunday.

It also announced that its deputy chief investment officer is leaving due to "personal reasons". The deputy chief investment officer, Teo Sheng Yue, will leave on Dec 31, 2018.

Mr Meng, 53, will be responsible for the overall operation and development of the group under his new role.

