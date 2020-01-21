You are here

The Place Holdings CSO, COO depart over 'divergent opinions'

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 11:42 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THE Place Holdings on Tuesday said Leow Soon Guan has ceased to be the chief strategy officer (CSO) of the company, while Kam Tin Seah has ceased to be chief operating officer (COO), due to divergent opinions on the firm's operational matters and strategic direction.

CEO Fan Xianyong, together with the rest of the management team, will assume their responsibilities.

The Place Holdings is an outsourced service provider of precision drilling of printed circuit boards (PCB) for PCB manufacturers in Taiwan and Shanghai.

The Place Holdings shares closed flat at 1.9 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

