The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

JAPANESE property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) are launching The Woodleigh Residences for sale on May 11.

The Woodleigh Residences is positioned as a premium integrated development which leverages Japanese design, and is being built above The Woodleigh Mall. It is also connected to Woodleigh MRT Station and an air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

The 99-year leasehold property comprises two, three and four-bedroom units starting from S$1,733 per square foot.

Ng Yat Chung, chief executive officer of SPH, said: “SPH is pleased to work with Kajima to offer The Woodleigh Residences. As Bidadari's only integrated development, and with the new plans announced for the Bidadari estate, this development is the jewel of Bidadari."

A part of the 2014 Urban Redevelopment Authority Master Plan, Bidadari is envisioned to be Singapore’s first "community in a garden", with the 10 hectare Bidadari Park promoting green community spaces, while retaining the heritage of Bidadari.

Keisuke Koshijima, executive vice-president of Kajima Corporation, said: “Over the years when units got smaller in Japan, the industry has developed many Japanese techniques and technologies to make smaller spaces “bigger” – efficient space maximisation. The Singapore real estate market in the recent years, albeit later than Japan, has started to build smaller units, and we believe that with our proven experience from Japan, we can bring these efficient space maximisation technologies to enhance the living experience in Singapore.”

In November last year, 50 units of The Woodleigh Residences were released for sale during the soft launch, of which 30 were sold. This prompted the joint developers to release another 50 units for sale.

The Woodleigh Residences sales gallery is located beside NEX Shopping Mall (Serangoon Link) and is open from 10am to 7pm.