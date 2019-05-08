You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 1:48 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

JAPANESE property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) are launching The Woodleigh Residences for sale on May 11.  

The Woodleigh Residences is positioned as a premium integrated development which leverages Japanese design, and is being built above The Woodleigh Mall. It is also connected to Woodleigh MRT Station and an air-conditioned underground bus interchange. 

The 99-year leasehold property comprises two, three and four-bedroom units starting from S$1,733 per square foot. 

Ng Yat Chung, chief executive officer of SPH, said: “SPH is pleased to work with Kajima to offer The Woodleigh Residences. As Bidadari's only integrated development, and with the new plans announced for the Bidadari estate, this development is the jewel of Bidadari." 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A part of the 2014 Urban Redevelopment Authority Master Plan, Bidadari is envisioned to be Singapore’s first "community in a garden", with the 10 hectare Bidadari Park promoting green community spaces, while retaining the heritage of Bidadari.

Keisuke Koshijima, executive vice-president of Kajima Corporation, said: “Over the years when units got smaller in Japan, the industry has developed many Japanese techniques and technologies to make smaller spaces “bigger” – efficient space maximisation. The Singapore real estate market in the recent years, albeit later than Japan, has started to build smaller units, and we believe that with our proven experience from Japan, we can bring these efficient space maximisation technologies to enhance the living experience in Singapore.”

In November last year, 50 units of The Woodleigh Residences were released for sale during the soft launch, of which 30 were sold. This prompted the joint developers to release another 50 units for sale.

The Woodleigh Residences sales gallery is located beside NEX Shopping Mall (Serangoon Link) and is open from 10am to 7pm.  

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening