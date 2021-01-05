Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ANOTHER director of City Developments Limited (CDL) has resigned while the company said it has set up a special working group that will focus on improving Sincere Property Group's liquidity and profitability.
Options include a review of potential divestments of assets and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes