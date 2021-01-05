You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

BT_20210105_RMCDL5_4392862.jpg
Independent non-executive director Tan Yee Peng has stepped down, the third CDL director to do so in recent months in relation to its investment in Sincere.
PHOTO: CDL

Singapore

ANOTHER director of City Developments Limited (CDL) has resigned while the company said it has set up a special working group that will focus on improving Sincere Property Group's liquidity and profitability.

Options include a review of potential divestments of assets and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:32 AM
Transport

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] The cross-border rail line between Singapore and Johor is progressing well, said Transport Minister Ong...

Jan 5, 2021 12:05 AM
Real Estate

Construction spending increases strongly in November

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending rose solidly in November, boosted by a robust housing market amid historically...

Jan 4, 2021 11:59 PM
Consumer

Applied Materials lifts bid for Kokusai to US$3.5b

[WASHINGTON] Applied Materials, one of the largest makers of machines used to manufacture semiconductors, said it...

Jan 4, 2021 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

Iran resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow amid growing tensions with US

[DUBAI] Iran has resumed 20 per cent uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on...

Jan 4, 2021 11:22 PM
Transport

South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports

[LONDON] Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters, Iranian media said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

Teledyne to buy sensor maker Flir Systems for US$7.36b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for