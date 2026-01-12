Thomson Medical appoints Tong Kooi Ong as board chairman

The Malaysian businessman succeeds Ng Ser Miang, who steps down on Jan 31 after a decade

Thomson Medical expects Tong Kooi Ong’s experience in property-related businesses and capital-intensive developments, as well as his influence as a business leader in South-east Asia, to be a strategic asset. PHOTO: THE EDGE

[SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed Thomson Medical Group has appointed Malaysian businessman Tong Kooi Ong as its independent, non-executive chairman to its board, effective Feb 1, 2026.

He succeeds Ng Ser Miang, 76, who steps down on Jan 31, the healthcare player said in a bourse filing on Monday (Jan 12).

Tong, 66, has “decades of business leadership experience across multiple sectors and geographies”, and has helmed and advised a number of successful businesses, the company said.

He is also “widely recognised for his strategic insight and long-term approach to value creation”, it added.

Tong is executive chairman of paper manufacturing and building materials distributor Avarga, and chairman and founder of The Edge Media Group.

He also founded Malaysia’s first digital bank, PhileoAllied Bank, and is a minority shareholder of GX Bank.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The company expects his experience in property-related businesses and capital-intensive developments, as well as his influence as a business leader in South-east Asia, to be a strategic asset.

Kiat Lim, executive vice-chairman of Thomson Medical, said: “His business acumen, experience with large-scale developments and deep understanding of the region will be highly relevant as we execute long-term initiatives such as Johor Bay.”

Outgoing chairman Ng has been Thomson Medical’s chairman since 2015. During his tenure, the group strengthened its foundations in Singapore, grew in South-east Asia and expanded its capabilities in women’s and children’s health, fertility and multi-disciplinary care, the company noted.

Shares of Thomson Medical closed 1.6 per cent lower at S$0.062 on Monday, before the announcement.