Thomson Medical H1 earnings fall 91.1% to S$2 million

THOMSON Medical Group (TMG) on Wednesday (Feb 7) posted a 91.1 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit to S$2 million from S$22.8 million in the half-year ended Dec 31.

Revenue for the period fell 8.6 per cent to S$168.1 million from S$184 million the year earlier, the mainboard-listed group’s condensed interim financial statements showed.

In Singapore, revenue was down 18.2 per cent to S$113.7 million from S$139 million; in Malaysia, revenue grew 20.8 per cent to S$54.2 million from S$44.9 million.

The decrease in revenue from Singapore is largely due to the lower income received from project-related services, such as the management of vaccination centres and transitional-care facilities, said the group in a regulatory filing.

The drop was partially offset by “increasing revenue intensity” in Singapore.

The increase in revenue in Malaysia was mainly attributed to the increased operating capacity at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara in Petaling Jaya, which built a new wing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at 0.008 Singapore cent, down 90.7 per cent from 0.086 cent in the corresponding year-ago period.