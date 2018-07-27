You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical, IVI-RMA to form assisted reproduction platform in Singapore

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 7:21 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed Thomson Medical Group (TMG) has signed an agreement with IVI-RMA Global (IVI-RMA) for a proposed joint venture (JV) that will see the two groups form Asia's leading assisted reproduction platform, the healthcare group said on Friday. 

IVI-RMA is currently the largest medical group specialising in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) worldwide, with more than 70 clinics spread mainly across Europe and the Americas.

The new JV, to be headquartered in Singapore, will seek to deliver industry-leading clinical services, as well as training and research for assisted reproduction services.

The partnership also aims to bring the best technology, knowledge and expertise to address the growing demand for assisted reproduction in Asia, particularly in China, Indonesia and Vietnam. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to TMG, global demand for assisted reproduction (mainly through IVF procedures) has been on an upward trend, and is projected to grow significantly.

Following studies by Allied Market Research, the overall number of IVF cycles performed in Asia stood at 329,300 in 2013, and is expected to more than double by 2020. The total value of Asia’s IVF market is also estimated to reach US$4.2 billion by 2020, TMG noted. 

Said TMG chairman Ng Ser Miang: "As a leading women and children's healthcare services provider, and one of the pioneers of IVF in Singapore, Thomson Medical has been helping families realise their dreams of parenthood for close to 40 years."

"As we work towards our vision of transforming into Asia's preferred integrated health system, we are very excited at the prospect of working with IVI-RMA Global to build the best possible platform in the field of ART. I want to congratulate the TMG team for this milestone agreement."

Shares in TMG closed at 7.7 Singapore cents apiece on Friday, down 1.3 per cent before the release of this announcement. 

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening