Thomson Medical names ex-Cordlife CEO Wong Chiang Yin as new head honcho

THOMSON Medical Group has named public health specialist Wong Chiang Yin, a former chief executive of Cordlife Group, as its new chief executive and executive director from Feb 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Roy Quek, who quit as Thomson Medical’s chief executive in September, will resign from the board as a non-executive director from Tuesday. Mr Quek is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said in a press release on Monday, after trading hours.

Dr Wong is currently an independent director of RHT Health Trust, and also a special adviser to Thomson Medical. He was previously the CEO of mainboard-listed Cordlife from 2016 to 2018.

Dr Wong has also served as president of Thomson International and executive director of Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences Berhad. He was also the CEO and executive director of hospital division at Pantai Holdings.

Shares of Thomson Medical closed at S$0.066 on Monday, down 1.49 per cent.