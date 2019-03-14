You are here

Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 9:32 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THOMSON Medical Group has appointed Wilson Sam as executive director and chief financial officer with effect from Friday.

Mr Sam, 43, was formerly senior vice-president of investments at Kestrel Capital. From 2010 to 2013, he was the vice-president of investments at Rowsley.

He replaces Tan Zing Yuen, who will relinquish his role as the interim chief financial officer and assume the role of chief risk officer and group finance director.

Mr Sam will oversee the financial and management reporting, corporate finance, treasury, investor relations and corporate and regulatory compliance of the group. He will report directly to chief executive officer Roy Quek, with a separate direct reporting function to the chairman of the board.

Separately, Lim Wee Kiat, 26 has been appointed a non-executive, non-independent director of Thomson Medical with immediate effect. He is the son of controlling shareholder Peter Lim Eng Hock. The younger Mr Lim has been a vice-president of Kestrel Capital since 2017.

