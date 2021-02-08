 Thomson Medical reverses loss to post net profit of S$8.1m in H1 FY21, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical reverses loss to post net profit of S$8.1m in H1 FY21

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 8:18 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

THOMSON Medical Group on Monday posted a net profit of S$8.1 million for its first half ended Dec 31, 2020 - a reversal from its loss of S$1.9 million in the year-ago period.

While revenue for the mainboard-listed group declined 1.3 per cent year on year (yoy) to S$116.6 million, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 32.6 per cent yoy to S$31.8 million.

"With various movement and social distancing measures still in force to stem Covid-19 transmission, overall patient loads in both Singapore and Malaysia continued to stay low," said the group in a statement on Monday. As a result, revenue took a hit.

Revenue from its hospital services fell 3.6 per cent, but this was offset by its revenue from specialised services, which recorded a 2.7 per cent growth.

Meanwhile, the increase in Ebitda was attributed to grants received via support schemes and initiatives from the local government to help employers through the pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The figure was "further augmented" by the additional income from providing serology testing operations for foreign workers housed in dormitories and isolation facilities, and bolstered by the group's austerity measures to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19, said Thomson Medical.

Earnings per share for the group stood at 0.0306 Singapore cents in H1 2021, a reversal from H1 2019's loss per share of 0.0072 Singapore cents. Net asset value per share inched up to 2.15 Singapore cents, compared with 2.09 Singapore cents in the year-ago period.

No dividend was declared for the period, unchanged from the year before.

With the Covid-19 pandemic expected to last for some time, Thomson Medical said there is some uncertainty on how the transition towards normalcy will take shape. While the situation in Singapore has "gradually stabilised and its vaccination programme has commenced, Malaysia, in parallel, has imposed further lockdowns to combat surges in Covid-19 cases".

It added that in light of the developing pandemic situation in Malaysia, it is monitoring the impact of further lockdowns imposed recently on its operations and the expansion works of the new wing at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara in Selangor.

Notwithstanding another wave of community infections "which might bring about new public health measures or any other unforeseen circumstances", the group said it remains "cautiously optimistic" about its FY2021 outlook.

Shares of Thomson Medical gained S$0.001 or 2.08 per cent to close at S$0.049 on Monday, before the results announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's H2 DPU rises 79% to 7.70 HK cents

SGX unit, Trumid and Hillhouse in JV to launch Asian bond trading platform

Vicom posts 14% fall in FY2020 net profit to S$24.5 million

iFast looking to balance dividend growth with expansion opportunities

Broker's take: SIA to benefit from air traffic recovery, say analysts

Hot stock: Livingstone Health opens above post-consolidation price

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's H2 DPU rises 79% to 7.70 HK cents

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 7.70 HK cents (1.3 Singapore cents...

Feb 8, 2021 06:57 PM
Government & Economy

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

[MADRID] French tourists weary of their strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars...

Feb 8, 2021 06:50 PM
Singapore Budget 2021
Government & Economy

Industry watchers push Budget schemes for small manufacturers after Chan Chun Sing tours factory

SUBSCRIBERS

LOCAL companies harbouring ambitions for growth can continue to expect policy and funding support, Minister for...

Feb 8, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 8, 2021 06:16 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX unit, Trumid and Hillhouse in JV to launch Asian bond trading platform

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Gateway Investments (AGI), on Monday entered...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SGX unit, Trumid and Hillhouse in JV to launch Asian bond trading platform

Vicom posts 14% fall in FY2020 net profit to S$24.5 million

BT Mark To Market: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors (Ep 4)

11 steps to impress your boss and thrive in your job

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for