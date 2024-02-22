Three Arrows’ liquidators to pay out interim dividend by Mar 31

THE liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have announced they intend to distribute an interim dividend on or around Mar 31, 2024.

In a Feb 12 notice published in The Business Times on Thursday (Feb 22), joint liquidator Russell Crumpler of Teneo said creditors who do not submit a claim by Mar 14 may not benefit from any distribution made.

Claims by Three Arrows’ creditors into the crypto hedge fund’s liquidation currently stand at over US$3 billion.

Three Arrows was put under liquidation on Jun 27, 2022, by a British Virgin Islands (BVI) court. The Singapore High Court recognised the liquidation proceedings as a foreign main proceeding upon the liquidators’ application in July 2022.

As at Dec 18, 2023, an estimated US$1.1 billion worth of assets belonging to Three Arrows’ founders – Zhu Su and Kyle Davies – and their relevant family members had been issued a worldwide freezing order by the court in the BVI.

