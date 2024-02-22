Three Arrows’ liquidators to pay out interim dividend by Mar 31

Michelle Zhu

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 11:32 am
Claims by Three Arrows’ creditors into the crypto hedge fund’s liquidation currently stand at over US$3 billion.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Three Arrows Capital

THE liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have announced they intend to distribute an interim dividend on or around Mar 31, 2024.

In a Feb 12 notice published in The Business Times on Thursday (Feb 22), joint liquidator Russell Crumpler of Teneo said creditors who do not submit a claim by Mar 14 may not benefit from any distribution made.

Three Arrows was put under liquidation on Jun 27, 2022, by a British Virgin Islands (BVI) court. The Singapore High Court recognised the liquidation proceedings as a foreign main proceeding upon the liquidators’ application in July 2022.

As at Dec 18, 2023, an estimated US$1.1 billion worth of assets belonging to Three Arrows’ founders – Zhu Su and Kyle Davies – and their relevant family members had been issued a worldwide freezing order by the court in the BVI.

Cryptocurrencies

Hedge funds

