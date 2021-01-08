You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

They are among six former and current directors previously held and released on bail
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

THREE Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) independent directors - Tarun Kataria, Lau Chun Wah and Kelvin Tan - who were among those previously arrested and released on bail, have resigned from the firm's board.

Last October, EHT announced that six of its former and current Singapore-based directors had been arrested on "reasonable suspicion" that disclosure requirements may have been breached.

The other directors are Salvatore G Takoushian, Carl Gabriel Florian Stubbe and Ng Kheng Choo.

Some of them currently sit on, or were on the boards of other locally listed companies besides EHT's.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

After news of their arrest broke, at least six other companies and real estate investment trust (Reit) managers made announcements on the status of these directors on their boards.

EHT is a stapled trust comprising Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit) and the currently dormant Eagle Hospitality Business Trust, while DBS Trustee is the trustee of EH-Reit.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, DBS Trustee noted that Mr Kataria, 62, had resigned with effect from Dec 31, 2020 to "pursue personal interests". He was also a member of the audit and risk committee, nominating and remuneration committee and special committee.

Among other companies, Mr Kataria also sits on the board of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management.

Meanwhile, Mr Lau has resigned with effect from Jan 5, 2021 to "pursue other personal commitments", DBS Trustee said.

Mr Lau, 66, is also chairman of EHT's nominating and remuneration committee and special committee, as well as a member of the audit and risk committee.

Separately, Mr Tan, 56, is leaving to "explore other opportunities", according to DBS Trustee. The effective date of this cessation is Jan 8, 2021.

Mr Tan currently sits on the board of IReit Global Group, UnUsUaL, as well as Viking Offshore and Marine to name a few.

All three directors were appointed to their positions back in April 2019. Taken together, their resignations leave EHT's audit committee without the requisite minimum of three members as stipulated in the Companies Act and Catalist rules.

Over the past 12 months, there have been seven cessations of appointments in the company, a regulatory filing on Thursday shows.

Last week, unitholders of the beleaguered EHT voted against the proposed change of a manager.

Securityholders had voted on four inter-conditional resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting.

In particular, one resolution failed to get the necessary votes to pass: a proposed base fee supplement in order to pay a new Reit manager - SCCPRE Hospitality Reit Management - at least US$4.5 million per year.

Trading in EHT's stapled securities have been voluntarily suspended since March last year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Markets look beyond US Capitol unrest to expected stimulus

DBS starts coverage on ARA H-Trust with 'buy' call on vaccine, earnings optimism

CGS-CIMB makes 'buy' call on GKE Corp with S$0.18 target price

Share buybacks hit S$1.03b in 2020, up 75% from prior year: SGX

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong private equity firm

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for