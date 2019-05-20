Tianjin Zhongxin gets GMP certification for herbal medicinal slices

TIANJIN Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group said on Monday that the Anhui Medical Products Administration has recently awarded its wholly-owned subsidiary a certificate of good manufacturing practices (drug GMP certification) for its pharmaceutical products.

The subsidiary, Tianjin Darentang (Bozhou) Chinese Herbal Medicinal Slices, develops, manufactures and sells traditional Chinese herbal medicinal slices.

It has also obtained approval for the manufacture of 500 different products, which the company believes can meet market demand, the group said.

"The Drug GMP certification is conducive for the company to expand its market share in the traditional Chinese medicine herbal slices market in China," the group said.