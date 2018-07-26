You are here
STOCKS
Tide of flat trading turns as STI gains 1%
Uptick largely due to boost from the 3 banks and news of strong US earnings; shares up 34 points
AFTER two days of trading flat, the tide turned for the Straits Times Index (STI), which gained 34.18 points, or one per cent to close at 3,326.83 on Wednesday - thanks largely to a boost from the three local banks, and news of strong US earnings.
Turnover amounted to an average of 1.59
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg