Tiger Brokers Singapore bucks price-cutting trend among digital brokerages
It charges higher fees than some competitors, but still managed to add new accounts for the seventh straight quarter, hitting a new peak
- Ian Leong, chief executive of Tiger Brokers Singapore, is a firm believer in sustainable growth and argues that results can be achieved without drastic price competition. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] In the cutthroat world of digital brokerages, firms often compete on the basis of price, with some even offering zero commission rates.
But Tiger Brokers Singapore has bucked the trend by maintaining price discipline, charging commission fees of US$0.99 an order or US$0.005 a share, while its competitors are often charging less or even zero.
Nasdaq-listed UP Fintech, Tiger’s parent company, saw its strong performance continue despite implementing higher fees, based on its financial numbers for the third-quarter ended Sep 30.
