Tikehau and UOB-Kay Hian partnering on private credit as interest continues to grow

ALTERNATIVE asset manager Tikehau Capital and brokerage UOB-Kay Hian (UOBKH) have joined forces to launch a private credit fund, becoming the latest in a growing list of companies who are cutting deals to enter a fast-growing space.
Both sides have committed US$50 million each to the fund, which will focus on providing financing to mid-sized companies in Asia-Pacific.
Market sources said the fund is targeting an initial size of US$300 million.
Antoine Flamarion, one of Tikehau’s co-founders, said the interest rate cycle is at a sweet spot for both borrowers and lenders.
Interest rates are high enough to attract capital, while companies are starting to think about refinancing.
The fund will focus...