Antoine Flamarion (left) and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, hope to be among the early movers in Asia's private credit space.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Tikehau and UOB-Kay Hian partnering on private credit as interest continues to grow"

ALTERNATIVE asset manager Tikehau Capital and brokerage UOB-Kay Hian (UOBKH) have joined forces to launch a private credit fund, becoming the latest in a growing list of companies who are cutting deals to enter a fast-growing space.

Both sides have committed US$50 million each to the fund, which will focus on providing financing to mid-sized companies in Asia-Pacific.

Market sources said the fund is targeting an initial size of US$300 million.

Antoine Flamarion, one of Tikehau’s co-founders, said the interest rate cycle is at a sweet spot for both borrowers and lenders.

Interest rates are high enough to attract capital, while companies are starting to think about refinancing.

The fund will focus...