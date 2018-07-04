Tikehau Capital becomes substantial unitholder in IREIT Global

IREIT Global (IREIT), a Europe-focused real estate investment trust, on Wednesday said unitholder Tikehau Capital has acquired an additional 4.39 per cent of the units in IREIT for S$21 million, bringing its total holding to 8 per cent.

This stake was purchased via a married deal with Lim Chap Huat, co-founder of Soilbuild Group, on Wednesday.

Tikehau Capital's Asia-Pacific arm, which is a majority shareholder of IREIT's manager, has also agreed to acquire another 4.52 per cent of the shares of the manager from Dolphin Two. This would bring Tikehau Investment Management Asia Pacific's total stake in IREIT's manager to 84.5 per cent. IREIT Global said the acquisition will be done on or around July 6, 2018.

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with 14.2 billion euros (S$22.6 billion) worth of assets under management as at March 31, 2018.

Units of IREIT Global closed unchanged at S$0.76 on Wednesday.