You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tikehau Capital becomes substantial unitholder in IREIT Global

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 10:33 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

IREIT Global (IREIT), a Europe-focused real estate investment trust, on Wednesday said  unitholder Tikehau Capital has acquired an additional 4.39 per cent of the units in IREIT for S$21 million, bringing its total holding to 8 per cent.

This stake was purchased via a married deal with Lim Chap Huat, co-founder of Soilbuild Group, on Wednesday. 

Tikehau Capital's Asia-Pacific arm, which is a majority shareholder of IREIT's manager, has also agreed to acquire another 4.52 per cent of the shares of the manager from Dolphin Two. This would bring Tikehau Investment Management Asia Pacific's total stake in IREIT's manager to 84.5 per cent. IREIT Global said the acquisition will be done on or around July 6, 2018.

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with 14.2 billion euros (S$22.6 billion) worth of assets under management as at March 31, 2018. 

Units of IREIT Global closed unchanged at S$0.76 on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
4 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-ravi-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

nz-holland-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening