Time for independent directors to redefine themselves by standing up for investors

While Eagle Hospitality Trust's directors faced arrest this month, Sabana Reit struggled to justify the independence of an ID
Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The EHT manager's current and former Singapore-based directors, including CEO Salvatore Takoushian (pictured), were arrested.
ONE of the first questions I ask myself when trying to determine if shares in a company are worth owning is: Whose company is this?

Understanding who controls a company helps set my expectations - for better or worse - on how it is likely to be run, and how minority investors like me...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for