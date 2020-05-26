You are here

Time to look at Singapore-listed blue chip developers

CDL, UOL and CapitaLand shares present investors with significant valuation upside if they can ride out this down cycle
Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
CDL's Piermont Grand. The developer is often said to be the most direct proxy for investing in the Singapore residential sector.
PHOTO: CDL

UOL's Velocity@Novena Square. While CDL has greater exposure to the residential space, UOL is more exposed to commercial properties.
PHOTO: UOL

Raffles City Chongqing. Most of CapitaLand's assets are in China. The key asset class driving its recurring income is retail, though the group also owns offices and serviced residences.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

PRIVATE home prices are poised for a moderate decline as unemployment looks set to rise and property viewings continue to be disallowed due to social distancing measures.

But shares of the largest Singapore-listed developers look attractive as they are trading close to...

