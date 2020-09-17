Time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech giants spur demand: DBS

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DBS Group Research on Wednesday reiterated its positive stance on Singapore office real estate investment trusts (Reits), citing a potential upcycle in office demand, spurred by the expansion plans of Chinese tech giants.
In their report, analysts Rachel Tan and Derek Tan...
