Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tiong Seng Holdings said on Tuesday that its chief executive and executive director Pek Lian Guan and project director Pay Teow Heng are on bail amid a corruption probe.

This is in relation to alleged offences under Section 6(b)1 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241) of Singapore, the construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mr Pek and Mr Pay were interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Sept 12 and Sept 11 respectively over "certain staff loan transactions" entered into by the group’s unit Tiong Seng Contractors.

"The board is unable to provide further details at this time as the CPIB’s investigation is ongoing," according to the filing.

Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241) penalises a person for corruptly offering gratification to any agent as inducement or reward for acts relating to his principal’s affairs or business, or the show of favour or disfavour to any person in relation to his principal’s affairs or business.

A person found guilty of contravening Section 6(b) will be fined a maximum of S$100,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of five years, or both.

Tiong Seng shares last traded on Sept 9 at S$0.21, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 2.3 per cent.