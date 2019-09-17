You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 8:42 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Mainboard-listed Tiong Seng Holdings said on Tuesday that its chief executive and executive director Pek Lian Guan (pictured) and project director Pay Teow Heng are on bail amid a corruption probe.
PHOTO: TIONG SENG HOLDINGS

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tiong Seng Holdings said on Tuesday that its chief executive and executive director Pek Lian Guan and project director Pay Teow Heng are on bail amid a corruption probe.

This is in relation to alleged offences under Section 6(b)1 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241) of Singapore, the construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mr Pek and Mr Pay were interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Sept 12 and Sept 11 respectively over "certain staff loan transactions" entered into by the group’s unit Tiong Seng Contractors.

"The board is unable to provide further details at this time as the CPIB’s investigation is ongoing," according to the filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241) penalises a person for corruptly offering gratification to any agent as inducement or reward for acts relating to his principal’s affairs or business, or the show of favour or disfavour to any person in relation to his principal’s affairs or business.

A person found guilty of contravening Section 6(b) will be fined a maximum of S$100,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of five years, or both.

Tiong Seng shares last traded on Sept 9 at S$0.21, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 2.3 per cent. 

Companies & Markets

Artivision to pay lower amount to acquire MC Payment under amended deal

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

Keppel DC Reit raises S$478.2m via private placement, preferential offering

Mapletree and its Reit to buy US$1.37b of data centres

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Aramco pushes ahead with IPO work despite drone attacks

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.9% in August

Sep 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tiong Seng, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Wing Tai, Jumbo

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly