Tiong Seng performance hit by 'circuit breaker'; says road to recovery 'long and challenging'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
CONSTRUCTION group and property developer Tiong Seng Holdings on Thursday said the budgets of its ongoing projects, as well as the group's overall performance, has been hit by Singapore's "circuit-breaker" measures.
The company was responding to questions from the Securities Investors...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes