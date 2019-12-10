Tiong Seng reorganises management structure, forms engineering solutions unit

TIONG Seng Holdings on Tuesday said it will be reorganising its management structure by forming an executive committee and a third business segment, following a strategic review.

Currently, Tiong Seng operates two direct subsidiaries – construction unit Tiong Seng Contractors (TSC) and property development arm Chang De Investments (CDI).

Aside from its construction business, it also houses key subsidiaries such as Robin Village Development, Robin Village International and Steeltech Industries.

Certain subsidiaries from TSC will be carved out to form the new engineering solutions arm. Called Tiong Seng Engineering Solutions (TSES), the new unit will optimise management attention and resources towards specialised subsidiaries.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

TSES will also be in a better position to create new integrated solutions and scale capabilities and services to drive local and overseas expansion, Tiong Seng said in a regulatory update.

The Business Times Year-end newsletter: Mentorship special We’ll be curating stories from management guru John Bittleston and making them free to read. DON’T MISS OUT - Sign up for BT newsletters by Dec 15 Terms & conditions Sign up

To strengthen its capacity in managing the units, Tiong Seng will form an executive committee consisting of group chief executive and executive director Pek Lian Guan, group executive director Pay Sim Tee, group financial officer Ken Choo, and manager for business development Pek Zhi Kai.

On top of strengthening management decision-making processes and governance of various units, the committee will support Tiong Seng in improving the growth trajectories of CDI and TSES.

To strengthen its talent pipeline, the group recently made several appointments to its board and management teams.

For TSC, John Keung has been appointed chairman and Colin Tan as deputy managing director, while Lam Siew Wah joins as board member.

At TSES, Mr Lam has been appointed chairman, while Eric Yang has been appointed group general manager.

As for CDI, Mr Pek Zhi Kai joins as manager for business development, while Eddie Wong and Dr Keung join as board members.