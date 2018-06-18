Tiong Seng to boost prefab capacity with RM29.9m purchase of Johor sites

TIONG Seng Holdings' has agreed to buy two vacant plots of land in Johor Bahru for RM29.9 million (S$10 million) to expand its prefabrication production capacity.

Tiong Seng, a construction and engineering company, said in an announcement before the market opened on Monday that its prefabrication arm, Robin Village Development, is acquiring the land, which sits in Mukim Rimba Terjun, Daerah Pontian, Negeri Johor. The purchase is part of plans to expand the production capacity and capability of the group in pre-cast manufacturing and prefabrication, the company said.

The deal is subject to obtaining relevant approvals from government authorities.