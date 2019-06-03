You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng to sell 55% stake in China unit for 67 million yuan

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 7:24 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

CONSTRUCTION firm Tiong Seng Holdings has entered into an agreement to dispose its entire 55 per cent stake in Chinese unit Jiangsu Huiyang Construction Development Co for 67 million yuan (about S$13.4 million), the Mainboard-listed firm announced in an SGX filing on Monday.

Tiong Seng’s stake in Jiangsu Huiyang is held through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suzhou Huisheng Construction Development Co. Tiong Seng will be selling the stake to the minority 45 per cent shareholder of Jiangsu Huiyang.

Jiangsu Huiyang is involved in the sale, leasing and management of commercial units within a retail investment property, Wenchang Broadway, in Yangzhou City, China.

The 67 million yuan consideration was determined via a property valuation on Wenchang Broadway, which set its value at 135.8 million yuan as well as the estimated costs to repair and maintain the property and consolidation of staff.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tiong Seng will pay the consideration in two tranches: the first  30 million yuan on the 7th working day upon the signing of the sale-and-purchase agreement and the remaining 37 million yuan upon completion of the disposal.

Jiangsu Huiyang and its unit, which provides property management services, recorded S$500,000 in revenue with a loss before tax of less than S$100,000 for 1Q2019.

The net tangible asset value of Huiyang and its subsidiary amounted to S$10.6 million as at end-March, which would translate to an NTA of S$5.8 million for Tiong Seng’s 55 per cent stake.

Shares of Tiong Seng closed flat at S$0.23 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

NGSC files police report over suspected S$1.1m unauthorised payments by two former directors

TrickleStar prices IPO at S$0.26 a share to raise S$2.4m

Wilmar unit to form JV with ABF to manufacture yeast and bakery ingredients in China

Malaysia shares close higher on Monday

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust rated Ba3 by Moody’s, BB (EXP) by Fitch

Broker's take: PhillipCapital remains 'overweight' on telecoms sector, upgrades calls on sector's stocks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
3 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
4 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
5 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

doc75mpfdt2qcz9jylj8hr_doc728u9k7aur81io1ffcu.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

doc75mo47sa3k81dueasi2u_doc75h2w2diif4wslas447.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Garage

Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator, GLIDE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening