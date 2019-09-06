You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng unit clinches S$287m deal from JTC to build industrial building

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 6:39 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Construction firm Tiong Seng Holdings said its unit has secured a S$287 million contract from JTC Corporation to build an industrial building at the latter's Ang Mo Kio industrial Park. 

It will be a seven-storey industrial ramp-up multi-user building with ancillary facilities. Site possession is expected in September.

The contract is not expected to have any material impact on the group's net tangible assets and earnings for the current financial year ending Dec 31. 

Shares of the mainboard-listed firm closed unchanged at S$0.215 on Friday, before the announcement. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Engineering firm CSC bags contracts worth over S$70m

Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Port Holdings Trust to exit STI amid trade tensions

Del Monte swings to US$38.3m loss in Q1 on lower revenue

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

SPH, SGX and FTSE Russell celebrate 12 years of STI

Keppel-KBS US Reit changes name to Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

doc76zieoztajre24fgazo_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly