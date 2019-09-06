Tiong Seng unit clinches S$287m deal from JTC to build industrial building

Construction firm Tiong Seng Holdings said its unit has secured a S$287 million contract from JTC Corporation to build an industrial building at the latter's Ang Mo Kio industrial Park.

It will be a seven-storey industrial ramp-up multi-user building with ancillary facilities. Site possession is expected in September.

The contract is not expected to have any material impact on the group's net tangible assets and earnings for the current financial year ending Dec 31.

Shares of the mainboard-listed firm closed unchanged at S$0.215 on Friday, before the announcement.