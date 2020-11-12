You are here

Too early to tell how Singtel revenue might rebound past pre-pandemic base, says CEO

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 1:09 PM
Singtel's outgoing CEO Ms Chua called for new revenue sources from applications and platforms that "traditionally have not been accruing to the telcos".
SINGTEL management has not yet pinned down a turnaround trajectory, despite calling itself "encouraged" by the telco's latest quarter-on-quarter growth.

Describing the pick-up as "still quite tentative", outgoing chief executive Chua Sock Koong said: "Fingers crossed, if you don't see a...

