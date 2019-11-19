You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top 3 oil and gas related stocks returned 105% so far this quarter: SGX

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 2:56 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

IN the current quarter to date, the three best-performing energy/oil & gas-related stocks with market cap above S$100 million, averaged a total return of 105.3 per cent, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said in a research note on Tuesday. 

The three stocks were Rex International (+144.9 per cent), PACC Offshore Services (+115 per cent), and Mermaid Maritime (+56.1 per cent). This brings their year-to-date total return to 95.7 per cent, SGX said. 

Overall, SGX's energy/oil & gas sector generated a total return of 7.6 per cent in the month of October, the second straight month of positive returns after September's +0.3 per cent, and a reversal from the -8.9 per cent return in August.

This comes after the WTI (West Texas intermediate) crude gained more than 10 per cent since early October, as Washington and Beijing inched closer towards resolving their trade dispute, which has weighed on market sentiment, oil demand and global growth, the Singapore bourse explained. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, the US oil benchmark held near eight-week highs - just below US$60 a barrel - on signs of progress towards a breakthrough in US-Sino trade negotiations.

SEE ALSO

SGX bags excellence award for second straight year

According to the local bourse operator, Singapore is a focal point for the oil and gas industry, as it is Asia's largest physical oil trading hub, and price discovery centre. 

SGX lists 12 energy/oil & gas-related stocks with a market cap above S$100 million. These 12 players have a combined market cap of more than S$18 billion. They span a range of upstream and downstream operations such as oil exploration and production, subsea and offshore drilling services, offshore marine services, coal mining, as well as jet fuel and petrochemical product suppy.

 

 

Companies & Markets

Aspial to realise A$400m from Australia 108 in next 12 months

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea rally on plan to increase mobile tariffs

Ascendas India Trust launches private placement to raise at least S$100m

Del Monte warns of Q2 loss, may refinance US$1.4b in loans

OUE Lippo Healthcare COO resigns

ST Engineering divests stake in Australia pilot training units for S$9.3m

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 02:54 PM
Energy & Commodities

Steel giant to axe 3,000 jobs as crisis rips through Europe

[MUMBAI] Tata Steel Ltd. plans to axe as many as 3,000 jobs across its European operations to cut costs in the...

Nov 19, 2019 02:54 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower with eyes on US-China trade row

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks lost ground on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China...

Nov 19, 2019 02:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspial to realise A$400m from Australia 108 in next 12 months

ASPIAL Corporation’s mega Australia 108 project is expected to realise A$400 million (S$370 million) over the next...

Nov 19, 2019 02:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea rally on plan to increase mobile tariffs

[MUMBAI] Shares of Bharti Airtel, a Singtel regional associate, and rival Vodafone Idea rallied after the wireless...

Nov 19, 2019 01:44 PM
Garage

TikTok has escape route that Huawei lacks

[SAN FRANCISCO] TikTok and Huawei Technologies have a common predicament. The Chinese-owned video app and its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly