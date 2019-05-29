You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Global 'still evaluating' options to purchase office-retail units from Allied Tech director

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 10:16 AM
UPDATED Wed, May 29, 2019 - 1:21 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

IN A bourse filing during Wednesday’s midday break, mainboard-listed property group Top Global confirmed that it has been granted options to purchase strata units within Thong Teck Building.

The Business Times had earlier reported that Kenneth Low Si Ren, the executive director of Allied Technologies, is selling a parcel of office and retail space to Top Global for S$129.5 million.

Top Global said in the Wednesday filing that it is “still evaluating the market conditions” in relation to the options, which are non-binding and were granted by the entities that own the properties.

BT understands that Top Global is buying the properties from entities that Mr Low is believed to have taken control of early last month from RSP Architects Planners and Engineers founder Albert Hong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Top Global had requested a trading halt, “pending release of an announcement”, on Wednesday morning after the market opened. It then requested at 12.38pm for the trading halt to be lifted, after having filed the clarification on the options.

Top Global shares last changed hands at S$0.184 on Monday.

BT had reported that the transaction involves about 28,360 sq ft office space on four levels of the nine-level Thong Teck Building along Scotts Road priced at about S$100.2 million, and some 6,440 sq ft of retail space on the ground level priced at about S$29.35 million.

Mr Low is one of three directors of Allied Technologies recently asked to recuse themselves from all decisions and recommendations of Allied's board.

He owns 100 per cent of Platform Capital Asia (Singapore), which owns the transacted Thong Teck properties indirectly through various units.

Allied Tech recently made the headlines after S$33 million it placed in escrow with law firm JLC Advisors went missing.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_sg_290519_25.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

4 in 5 Singapore firms fell prey to financial crimes over past year: Refinitiv poll

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

lwx_office workers_290519_56.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Flexible work arrangements should be offered at the outset for greater diversity: Hays

BP_PRINT4_290519_7.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening