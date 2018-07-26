You are here

Top Global's Q2 loss narrows

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 11:49 PM
REAL estate group Top Global saw its net loss for Q2 FY18 narrow to S$1.76 million from S$2.2 million a year ago.

Revenue was 19 per cent lower year-on-year at S$14.51 million, largely due to decreased revenue from the sale of properties from the Braddell and Bartley projects, while loss per share was 0.55 Singapore cent, compared to 0.68 cent a year ago.

For the half-year, net loss widened from S$1.88 million to S$1.96 million, despite revenue rising 12 per cent to S$48.76 million. 

"The group continues to be on the lookout for further opportunities to expand its business and operations in local andoverseas markets," it said. It also highlighted that the weaker rupiah meant that the value of its investments in Indonesia would be affected by currency translations.

