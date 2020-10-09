You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove mulls raising US$1b in Hong Kong listing

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 9:52 PM

rk_topglove_091020.jpg
Top Glove, the world's biggest rubber glove maker, is considering raising more than US$1 billion from a listing in Hong Kong, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Top Glove, the world's biggest rubber glove maker, is considering raising more than US$1 billion from a listing in Hong Kong, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Top Glove, whose shares are traded in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, is working with advisers on the potential share sale in Hong Kong, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering including size could increase depending on investor feedback, the people said. A representative for Top Glove declined to comment ahead of an official announcement.

Top Glove is talking to bankers on how best to list in Hong Kong and the process will take six to nine months, its executive chairman Lim Wee Chai told reporters in a briefing last month. The company still expects "fresh highs" in the coming year after reporting a record net income of RM1.29 billion (S$421.7 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Shares of Top Glove have surged more than 460 per cent this year in Malaysia on the back of demand for medical protective gear amid the coronavirus pandemic, outperforming the country's benchmark index, which has fallen about 3.7 per cent in 2020.

SEE ALSO

Reassess 2020 winners, reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers: DBS

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy gets 3-month extension to submit delisting proposal

Pollux Properties to acquire remaining 49.99% stake in associate company

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Singapore commercial property investment sales pick up in Q3; demand for GCBs resilient

DBS and STB to launch tourism promotions, digitalise local businesses

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

OECD's corporate tax reform proposal gaining broad support: German minister

[BERLIN] More than 130 countries have agreed on a blueprint to introduce global rules on corporate taxation to be...

Oct 9, 2020 10:26 PM
Life & Culture

International football transfer spending drops over 30%: FIFA

[BERN] The amount of money spent on international transfers in the window which closed on Monday dropped by more...

Oct 9, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy gets 3-month extension to submit delisting proposal

MIRACH Energy has been granted three months more to submit an exit-offer proposal to the Singapore Exchange (SGX...

Oct 9, 2020 10:03 PM
Government & Economy

China to issue 10m digital yuan in first public test

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank is issuing 10 million yuan (S$2 million) worth of digital currency to 50,000...

Oct 9, 2020 09:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Pollux Properties to acquire remaining 49.99% stake in associate company

POLLUX Properties said on Friday that it had entered into a share transfer agreement with Elwyn Chan, Chia Yew...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore farm industry gets new guide on regulatory landscape

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter ups demand for fuel: Maybank KE

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for