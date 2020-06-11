You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove posts record-high quarterly profit and revenue

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 2:08 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

MALAYSIA's glove maker Top Glove has had a banner quarter that ended May 31, with its financial performance hitting record highs. After-tax profit jumped 365 per cent to RM350 million (S$114.1 million), while revenue rose 42 per cent to RM1.69 billion.

The dual-listed company in Singapore and Malaysia attributed the most outstanding performance in its 29-year history to "unparalleled growth in sales volume, on the back of the global Covid-19 pandemic".

In its filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday, the world's largest glove maker said: "Monthly sales orders went up by some 180 per cent, resulting in long lead times, which went up from 40 days to around 400 days, whereby orders placed now would only be delivered over a year later."

The company has announced an interim dividend of 10 sen (S$0.03) per share, an 186 per cent increase year on year, payable on July 9.

Top Glove will continue to expand its capacity to ensure it is able to fulfil global glove demand. It expects demand to grow from a pre-Covid level of 8 per cent to 10 per cent per annum, to 12 per cent to 15 per cent per annum post-Covid, on the back of increased usage in both the medical and non-medical sectors, as well as heightened hygiene awareness.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia, the world's top glove supplier, says no quick end to shortage in US$8b industry

Hence, the company has earmarked RM3 billion for capital expenditure to build 450 new lines, creating new capacity of 60 billion pieces of gloves from 2020 to 2026. It was in a net cash position of RM279 million as at May 31, compared with net borrowings for the second quarter. This has enabled Top Glove to fund capex requirements, the statement said.

The shares were trading at S$5.87 or 2.27 per cent higher at 1.46pm, after a trading halt was lifted following the release of the financial results.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Brazil launches administrative enforcement procedure against 5 Keppel units

SIA reinstates some flights, allows transit through Singapore from Australia, New Zealand

OCBC to resume face-to-face wealth advisory services, by appointment and at select branches

Utico extends deadline for Hyflux revised offer to June 30

Yanlord records 18.92b yuan in property presales for first five months of 2020

Behind IRs' shutdowns, teams work feverishly to prepare for reopening

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 01:20 PM
Garage

Agile startups go 'zag' with combative approach when most go 'zig': Qualgro

THE Covid-19 pandemic has massively impacted businesses around the world and startups have not been spared. Founders...

Jun 11, 2020 01:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Brazil launches administrative enforcement procedure against 5 Keppel units

THE Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil (CGU) has published a notice in the Official Gazette stating that it...

Jun 11, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Japan, France agree to G-7 message on Hong Kong: NHK

[TOKYO] Japan and France have agreed that foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries should soon issue a...

Jun 11, 2020 12:33 PM
Technology

IMDA, M1, MPA to conduct coastal 5G network trials with Airbus

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), M1 and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on...

Jun 11, 2020 12:29 PM
Garage

Grab announces new training and support initiatives for drivers

DRIVERS of ride-hailing giant Grab can soon tap training programmes and a career support portal to enhance...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.