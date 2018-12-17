You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove posts record quarterly revenue on stronger glove sales

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 8:32 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

STRONGER glove sales lifted results for Top Glove Corporation in its first quarter.

Net profit increased 4.5 per cent to RM110.1 million (S$36.2 million) from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday evening.

For the three months ended Nov 30, revenue jumped 34.5 per cent to RM1.26 billion from the previous year. This was also its highest quarterly sales revenue to date. The expansion in revenue was due to the group's robust sales in both developed and emerging markets.

"The new capacity available from the newly completed factories and higher utilisation, coupled with ongoing internal improvements, resulted in better efficiency and profitability ... However, higher interest cost from the funding for mergers and acquisitions and organic expansion has resulted in a lower profit before tax margin for this quarter," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On the cost side, raw material prices were mixed. The average price for natural rubber latex was 24 per cent lower than a year ago, while the average nitrile latex price surged 24 per cent year-on-year.

Earnings per share edged up to 4.31 sen from 4.17 sen in the previous year. Net asset value per share edged up to RM0.97 as at Nov 30, from RM0.94 three months ago.

Top Glove shares ended one Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent lower at S$1.98 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
5 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

doc738dp0hdo2br0xdtp02_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening