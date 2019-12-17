Top Glove Q1 profit up 1.2% on better nitrile glove sales

TOP Glove’s net profit edged up 1.2 per cent to RM111.4 million (S$36.4 million) for its first quarter ended Nov 30 from RM110.1 million a year ago following strong growth in the nitrile glove segment, the mainboard-listed glove manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Technology advancements, automation and digitalisation also contributed to better sales and profits.

Earnings per share was 4.36 sen, up from 4.31 sen a year ago.

However, revenue was down 4.2 per cent to RM1.21 billion from RM1.26 billion due to lower average selling prices and lower average raw material prices, said the Malaysia-based firm.

Increased nitrile capacity from its ongoing organic expansion allowed Top Glove to further grow sales, cater to larger customers and capture a bigger market share in the US, Western Europe and Japan, it said.

However, this was offset by weaker contributions from the natural rubber and vinyl glove segments.

Competition and a nearly 9 per cent increase in natural rubber latex prices also impacted the firm's performance.

Shares of Top Glove were up S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent to S$1.48 as at 2.03pm on Tuesday.