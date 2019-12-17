You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q1 profit up 1.2% on better nitrile glove sales

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 2:25 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

TOP Glove’s net profit edged up 1.2 per cent to RM111.4 million (S$36.4 million) for its first quarter ended Nov 30 from RM110.1 million a year ago following strong growth in the nitrile glove segment, the mainboard-listed glove manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Technology advancements, automation and digitalisation also contributed to better sales and profits.

Earnings per share was 4.36 sen, up from 4.31 sen a year ago.

However, revenue was down 4.2 per cent to RM1.21 billion from RM1.26 billion due to lower average selling prices and lower average raw material prices, said the Malaysia-based firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Increased nitrile capacity from its ongoing organic expansion allowed Top Glove to further grow sales, cater to larger customers and capture a bigger market share in the US, Western Europe and Japan, it said.

SEE ALSO

Top Glove Q4 profit down 13% to RM80m on spike in latex prices

However, this was offset by weaker contributions from the natural rubber and vinyl glove segments.

Competition and a nearly 9 per cent increase in natural rubber latex prices also impacted the firm's performance.

Shares of Top Glove were up S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent to S$1.48 as at 2.03pm on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

Yongnam expects uplift with S$101.3m worth of new contracts

Straits Trading unit joins consortium to buy Shanghai mall

NGSC, facing delisting, inks supply-chain management JV deal

SPH's 21%-owned JV wins S$1.82m digital display deal

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

Dec 17, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

A NEW investor has come riding to the rescue of beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly