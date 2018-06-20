You are here
Top Glove Q3 profit up 51.4% on higher revenue
Better performance helped by company's focus on cost improvement initiatives and technological advances
Singapore
RUBBER glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp's third-quarter net profit rose 51.4 per cent to RM117.6 million (S$39.9 million) from RM77.7 million last year, as revenue improved 26.6 per cent to RM1.1 billion for the three months ended May 31.
