You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q3 profit up 51.4% on higher revenue

Better performance helped by company's focus on cost improvement initiatives and technological advances
Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

RUBBER glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp's third-quarter net profit rose 51.4 per cent to RM117.6 million (S$39.9 million) from RM77.7 million last year, as revenue improved 26.6 per cent to RM1.1 billion for the three months ended May 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

nz-cbd-200618.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment

BT_20180620_SKYLINE_3475255.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore relinquishes top spot in digital-competitiveness ranking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening