Top Glove reports worker death due to Covid-19, first since outbreak at firm

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 2:02 PM

Malaysia's Top Glove reported on Monday that one its workers died after contracting Covid-19, the first death since an outbreak at its dormitories and factories.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove reported on Monday that one its workers died after contracting Covid-19, the first death since an outbreak at its dormitories and factories.

The world's largest glove maker told Reuters in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal passed away on...

