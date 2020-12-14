Top Glove reports worker death due to Covid-19, first since outbreak at firm

Get our introductory offer at only
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove reported on Monday that one its workers died after contracting Covid-19, the first death since an outbreak at its dormitories and factories.
The world's largest glove maker told Reuters in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal passed away on...
