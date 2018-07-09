You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove says discovery of alleged irregularities in Aspion's accounts led to legal suit

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 7:33 PM
anitagab21@gmail.com@AnitaGabrielBT

TOP Glove Corporation alleged that based on an interim report by an independent accounting firm, there was overstatement of assets and overvaluation to the tune of RM714.9 million (S$240 million) in Aspion, a company it had acquired from Adventa Capital in April this year.

Top Glove, the largest maker of rubber gloves in the world that is listed on the Malaysian and Singapore stock exchanges said it had undertaken its own investigations and hired an accounting firm to investigate the firm once it it had discovered alleged “irregularities in certain balance sheet items” of Aspion, in particular inventories and plant and machinery, shortly after it took over the firm.

The interim report had discovered that there was an overstatement of assets in Aspion’s accounts amounting to RM74.4 million while the acquisition price of Aspion was overstated by RM640.5 million, alleged Top Glove in a clarification to an announcement it made last Friday that it was suing Adventa Capital and two directors for up to RM714.9 million over an alleged “conspiracy” to defraud Top Glove and its unit in relation to the RM1.4 billion acquisition.

The glove maker added that the litigation will not impact Aspion’s business, which will “continue as usual” and that the group’s operations remained resilient and scalable with a healthy cash flow. It further pointed out that the group made revenue of RM3 billion and profit after tax of RM335.3 million for the nine months ended May 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“With the combined capabilities of Aspion, the group is confident of continued growth going forward,” it said, adding that while there will always be challenges, it is focused on addressing the issues and will “continue to do the right thing” and uphold business ethics.

Top Glove fell 70 Singapore cents, or 17 per cent, to finish at S$3.40 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
2 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
5 No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has already spent S$250m on HSR project; to lay out S$40m more by December: Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Vision for Jurong Lake District unchanged regardless of HSR outcome: Lawrence Wong in Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening