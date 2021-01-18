You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove screens more workers after some test positive

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

TOP Glove Corp, the world's biggest rubber glove maker, is screening more workers after some of them at four of its Malaysian factories tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company is "closely monitoring" the situation and is in constant discussion with the management team on development and updates of all its employees involved, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The Malaysian manufacturer is seeking to avoid a repeat of last year when authorities temporarily closed 28 of its factories after more than 4,000 workers tested positive for the virus. The government in December ended a 28-day lockdown on Top Glove's worker dormitories after infections there declined.

All employees at its factory in Port Dickson were screened on Jan 14, and the affected employees are currently under quarantine, the company said. Top Glove is arranging for employees at its factory in Klang to undergo mass screening, and contract tracing and testing are being done at two facilities in Kulim and Shah Alam.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Malaysia has struggled to contain a fresh wave of infections fuelled by a local election in September. The nation's king declared a state of emergency on Jan 12, while the government has placed most of the country under some form of lockdown for two weeks.

Malaysia reported a record 4,029 daily cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 155,095, according to the health ministry. The country also recorded eight new fatalities, raising the death toll to 594. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Rescue deals lift 2020 equity fundraising to 10-year high

Sunningdale latest to face activist investor Quarz

Civmec awaits bonanza from commodity rush, defence spending, infrastructure

Bets on 2021 economic recovery largely priced in

Normanton Park sells about one third of 1,862 units on first day

Petronas taps changing demand trends to grow downstream business

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 17, 2021 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

ABOUT a third of the residential units offered at Normanton Park were sold at an average price of S$1,750 per square...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for