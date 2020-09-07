Top Glove submits audit report to US Customs and Border Protection

TOP Glove Corporation has submitted an audit report on its labour practices towards its migrant workers to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Malaysian glove maker said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The report was prepared by an independent consultant following virtual interviews with about 1,100 of Top Glove's migrant and local workers, and is part of the company's attempt to resolve a detention order on import, or Withhold Release Order (WRO), issued by the CBP to two Top Glove subsidiaries in July.

Top Glove believes the WRO was related to foreign labour issues. The company has started making remediation payments to its migrant workers who joined the company before it implemented a new standard for ethical recruitment in January 2019. Its first remediation payment of RM4.4 million (S$1.4 million) was made on Aug 10.

Shares of Top Glove closed at S$2.73 on Monday, down 3.19 per cent or nine Singapore cents.