Top Glove to reduce reliance on foreign workers, hire more locals as dormitory issues surface

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BT_20201210_UDTOPGLOVE10_4361420.jpg
Top Glove is expecting a solid Q2 due to higher capacity, higher average selling prices, as well as a shift in product mix to nitrile gloves away from latex gloves.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

TOP Glove Corporation is looking to reduce its dependence on foreign workers and employ more locals, even as it battles concerns about the housing of its foreign workers.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference to discuss the company's earnings for the first fiscal...

